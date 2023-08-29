Simone Biles wins record 8th US Gymnastics title 

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Simone Biles is not going to explain herself. Part of this is by design. Part of this is because she simply can’t.

When the gymnastics star is at her best, as she was on Sunday night while winning her record eighth U.S. championship, she feels like she’s in a “fever dream.” It’s not autopilot exactly. It’s more of a vibe. A flow.

It’s in those moments that the doubts that still plague her almost daily even now, a decade into a run of unprecedented excellence, fade away.