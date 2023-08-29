 | Tue, Aug 29, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Simone Biles wins record 8th US Gymnastics title 

A decade later, Simone Biles is still on top. The gymnastics star has won her record eighth U.S. Championship, a full 10 years after she first ascended to the top of her sport as a teenage prodigy. 

By

Sports

August 29, 2023 - 3:40 PM

Simone Biles sticks her landing on the balance beam during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Simone Biles is not going to explain herself. Part of this is by design. Part of this is because she simply can’t.

When the gymnastics star is at her best, as she was on Sunday night while winning her record eighth U.S. championship, she feels like she’s in a “fever dream.” It’s not autopilot exactly. It’s more of a vibe. A flow.

It’s in those moments that the doubts that still plague her almost daily even now, a decade into a run of unprecedented excellence, fade away.

Related
June 30, 2021
June 29, 2021
October 14, 2019
August 16, 2019
Most Popular