Singer ready for Majors

Brady Singer knows enough to step out of line or step on any toes by proclaiming himself ready for the majors, but he’s also too darn competitive to say he’s not ready.

The Kansas City Royals’ top draft pick in 2018 and the top pitching prospects in their farm system according to MLBPipeline.com, Singer appeared a bit of a long shot to make the Opening Day roster before the pandemic.

However, he remained in big-league camp when MLB suspended spring training. He continued to impress when camp shifted to Kansas City, and he made a strong case that he’s among the best of the Royals’ starting pitching options going into a 60-game season where the pitching staff figures to get used in unconventional ways and clubs will begin the season with an expanded 30-player active roster.