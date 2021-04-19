Singer, Salvy shine as Royals topple Toronto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez tapped his bat twice on the plate to make sure it wasn’t cracked, then sent the next pitch he saw from Toronto reliever T.J. Zeuch into the left-field fountains, breaking open a scoreless game and sending the Kansas City Royals to a 2-0 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Brady Singer kept the Blue Jays off the board through six innings. Kyle Zimmer (1-0) and Josh Staumont each worked a perfect inning, and Greg Holland finished off the two-hitter for his second save of the season.

Kansas City has won a major league-leading 55 consecutive games when ahead after seven innings.