Singer, Salvy shine as Royals topple Toronto

The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez hit a tie-breaking home run for the second straight day Sunday to lead the team to victory. KC pitchers limited Toronto to two hits Sunday in a 2-0 victory.

April 19, 2021 - 9:42 AM

Nicky Lopez (8) of the Kansas City Royals steps on second base to force out Joe Panik (2) of the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday. Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez tapped his bat twice on the plate to make sure it wasn’t cracked, then sent the next pitch he saw from Toronto reliever T.J. Zeuch into the left-field fountains, breaking open a scoreless game and sending the Kansas City Royals to a 2-0 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Brady Singer kept the Blue Jays off the board through six innings. Kyle Zimmer (1-0) and Josh Staumont each worked a perfect inning, and Greg Holland finished off the two-hitter for his second save of the season.

Kansas City has won a major league-leading 55 consecutive games when ahead after seven innings.

