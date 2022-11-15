 | Tue, Nov 15, 2022
Slain Virginia football players ‘were all good kids’

Three Virginia Cavlier football players were shot and killed by a fellow student on campus on Sunday night in a horrifying tragedy for the school. Their lives were remembered on Monday night in Charlottesville.

November 15, 2022 - 1:34 PM

Members of the University of Virginia community attend a candlelight vigil on the South Lawn for the victims of a shooting overnight at the university, on November 14, 2022, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was apprehended this morning in connection with the shooting in which three university football players were killed and two others wounded. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting were remembered Monday by their head coach as “incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.”

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were juniors returning to campus from a class trip to see a play Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student.

The young men were members of the Virginia football team, journeying through periods of transition in their careers — whether it was bouncing back from a season-ending injury, changing positions on the team or transferring in from another school.

