Slow start sinks Mustangs

Momentum can be a fickle beast, as Iola High’s Mustangs learned the hard way Thursday in a 62-51 loss to visiting Chanute.

Chanute had the hot hand early, racing to a 13-3 lead en route to a 37-21 halftime advantage.

But the Mustangs seized the momentum coming out of the break, outscoring the Blue Comets 16-2 in the period to make things interesting.