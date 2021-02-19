Menu Search Log in

Slow start sinks Mustangs

After falling behind by 16 at the break, Iola's Mustangs outscored Chanute 16-2 in the third quarter. But the comeback was not enough in a 62-51 defeat.

February 19, 2021 - 2:01 PM

Iola High’s Dillon Bycroft (0) is challenged by Chanute defenders Larsen Koester (4) and Aaron Robertson (15) Thursday. Standing by is Iola's Tyler Boeken (25). Bycroft scored 13 in Iola’s 62-51 loss. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Momentum can be a fickle beast, as Iola High’s Mustangs learned the hard way Thursday in a 62-51 loss to visiting Chanute.

Chanute had the hot hand early, racing to a 13-3 lead en route to a 37-21 halftime advantage.

But the Mustangs seized the momentum coming out of the break, outscoring the Blue Comets 16-2 in the period to make things interesting.

