Slower cars coming to Talladega

Ryan Newman’s injuries could have been a lot worse. The NASCAR driver could have died during the final lap of the Daytona 500 in February, when his No. 6 Ford Mustang went spinning, flipping and flaming through the air.

Instead, Newman was released from the hospital a few days later with what he called a “bruised brain” and returned to racing along with the sport amid the coronavirus pandemic in May. He said he felt “completely normal” a few weeks after the wreck.

“It doesn’t get enough credit,” Daytona 500 and Sunday’s Homestead race winner Denny Hamlin said. “We all need to realize that Newman’s crash was the best, right? No long-term injuries or anything like that. Bumps and bruises here and there, but essentially everything did its job.”