Slower cars coming to Talladega

NASCAR is looking for ways to make things safer at super speedways after Ryan Newman's crash at the Daytona 500 in February.

June 18, 2020 - 9:36 AM

Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, wins over Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Peak Ford, as Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, crashes and flips behind them during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by ared C. Tilton/Getty Images/TNS

Ryan Newman’s injuries could have been a lot worse. The NASCAR driver could have died during the final lap of the Daytona 500 in February, when his No. 6 Ford Mustang went spinning, flipping and flaming through the air.

Instead, Newman was released from the hospital a few days later with what he called a “bruised brain” and returned to racing along with the sport amid the coronavirus pandemic in May. He said he felt “completely normal” a few weeks after the wreck.

“It doesn’t get enough credit,” Daytona 500 and Sunday’s Homestead race winner Denny Hamlin said. “We all need to realize that Newman’s crash was the best, right? No long-term injuries or anything like that. Bumps and bruises here and there, but essentially everything did its job.”

