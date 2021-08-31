Sluggerrr: The story of a man, a crown, a tail and a dream

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Squeezing into the stifling costume of a professional sports mascot can make you lose 10 pounds in a half hour.

So just imagine jumping around in one — skipping across the field, dashing up stadium steps, dancing to delight the kids — on a summer day from well before the first pitch through the final out. And imagine pulling off that act in a form-fitting, six-foot, nine-inch lion’s costume topped by a giant crowned head.

“It’s like putting on leggings, then a Spandex shirt, then pajamas and then a snowsuit and then you have to be able to dance and be entertaining,” said Brad Collins, the man inside Sluggerrr, the mascot of the Kansas City Royals.