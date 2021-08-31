 | Tue, Aug 31, 2021
Sluggerrr: The story of a man, a crown, a tail and a dream

As a fixture at Kansas City Royals games and at other public events, Sluggerrr — the team's mascot — has entertained thousands of youngsters through the years.

August 31, 2021 - 9:21 AM

A child hugs Sluggerrr after having his picture taken with the Kansas City Royals mascot during a recent game at Kauffman Stadium. Photo by Jim McLean / Kansas News Service / KCUR.ORG

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Squeezing into the stifling costume of a professional sports mascot can make you lose 10 pounds in a half hour.

So just imagine jumping around in one — skipping across the field, dashing up stadium steps, dancing to delight the kids — on a summer day from well before the first pitch through the final out. And imagine pulling off that act in a form-fitting, six-foot, nine-inch lion’s costume topped by a giant crowned head.

“It’s like putting on leggings, then a Spandex shirt, then pajamas and then a snowsuit and then you have to be able to dance and be entertaining,” said Brad Collins, the man inside Sluggerrr, the mascot of the Kansas City Royals.

