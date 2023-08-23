 | Wed, Aug 23, 2023
Small but mighty Curacao back in position at LLWS

August 23, 2023 - 2:52 PM

Curacao's Nasir El-Ossais (13) is greeted at home plate after his two run home run off of Venezuela's Osman Basabe during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Curacao won the game 2-1. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Coming back to the Little League World Series after losing last year’s title game, Curacao doesn’t just want to be good for its size.

The team from Willemstad’s Pabao Little League on the Caribbean island of about 150,000 people is aiming for bigger things, and with five players and its whole coaching staff back for a second straight year, it needs just two wins to return to the tournament championship undefeated.

“Those guys that were here last year, I tell them to just keep focus and keep talking with the other guys to do their job,” manager Zaino Everett said Monday after his club beat Venezuela 2-1 — the team’s second win following another victory by the same score against Australia.

