Small schools get big results at 1A regional meet

There’s gold in them thar cleats!
Athletes from Marmaton Valley and Crest High track and field teams had a proverbial field day at Friday’s Class 1A Regional Meet, hosted by Waverly at Iola’s Riverside Park.
Some familiar names punched their tickets to this week’s state track meet, which runs Friday and Saturday at Wichita State University.
The Wildcats’ Janae Granere added to her already storied legacy by winning gold in the 400-meter dash, triple jump and long jump. Her long jump mark of 17 feet, 9 inches, extended the Marmaton Valley school record as well. Granere also teamed up with Maria Forero, Payton Scharff and Piper Barney to win the 4×400-meter relay, the second time this quartet had competed in the event all season.
Barney added gold in the 300-meter hurdles, and finished just behind Granere in both the long jump and triple jump.
Marmaton Valley’s Cooper Scharff joined the golden club by beating the field to win the 100-meter dash. He also took third in the 200-meter dash.
Also qualifying for Marmaton Valley is Brayden Lawson, who took third in the shot put.
CREST High’s Jerry Rodriguez will have a busy week ahead. On Thursday, he’ll suit up for the Lancer baseball team at the 2-1A State Tournament in Great Bend. Then, if the Lancers win and advance, he’ll have a choice to make.
As the winner of the Class 1A Regional long jump, it qualified Rodriguez for state. The problem lies in the timing. The 1A boys long jump will be held at 4:45 p.m. Friday in Wichita — at the precise time the Lancers could be playing for a state baseball title.
While Rodriguez was the only Crest athlete to secure gold at regionals, several other Lancers are state-bound, courtesy of their top-four finishes at regionals.
Josie Walter took second in the 3200-meter run and third in the 1600 meters, while Hanna Schmidt took second in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the long jump.
Brenton Edgerton will run at state in the 100 meters, having taken third at regionals. Gentry McGhee, who took fourth in the 20-meter hurdles, also is a state qualifier.
Peyton Schmidt is headed to Wichita on the heels of her fourth-place finish in the 800-meter run. Meanwhile, Kaelin Nilges, Hanna Schmist, Kinley Edgerton and Mia Coleman will go in the 4×100-meter relay. Mia Coleman also qualified by taking fourth in the 100-meter hurdles.
The Lady Lancer 4×800-meter relay team of Jaycee Schmidt, Kim Coleman, Aubrey Allen and Hanna Schmidt also took fourth to qualify for state.
SOUTHERN Coffey County High’s Reeston Cox is a three-time qualifier, taking second in the shot put and third in both the discus and javelin throws. The Lady Titans’ Emily Ludolph qualified by taking fourth in the girls shot put.
Jaylynn Birk was Yates Center High’s only regional competitor, and she narrowly missed out on qualifying. She took fifth in the 800 meters. Her time of 2:40.45 was less than 2 seconds slower than the fourth-place runner.
Full results follow.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Burden Central, 73; 8. Crest, 38; 9. Marmaton Valley, 30; 12. Southern Coffey County, 20