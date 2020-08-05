Snap to it!

Iola Middle School eighth-graders Isaac Hopkins, foreground, and Kyser Nemecek take part in a passing drill this morning during the IMS summer football camp.
Roughly 30 seventh- and eighth-graders have been taking part in the camp, which wraps up Thursday.
