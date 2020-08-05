Menu Search Log in

Snap to it!

IMS football players partake in summer drills this week.

By

Sports

August 5, 2020 - 10:43 AM

Kyser Nemecek, left, and Isaac Hopkins. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola Middle School eighth-graders Isaac Hopkins, foreground, and Kyser Nemecek take part in a passing drill this morning during the IMS summer football camp.

Roughly 30 seventh- and eighth-graders have been taking part in the camp, which wraps up Thursday. 

Related
July 28, 2020
May 15, 2020
March 18, 2020
May 23, 2014
Trending