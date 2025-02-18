Snow postpones multiple events

A spate of brutal weather brought the winter sports season to a standstill across Allen County when multiple schools postponed Tuesday night’s games.

Monday afternoon multiple schools and other athletic organizations announced plans to postpone various athletic activities in anticipation of snow and freezing temperatures.

One team looking to build a bit of momentum is the Iola High School girls basketball team. After single-point losses, 36-35, to Anderson County (3-7, 4-12) Friday and 45-44 to Prairie View (11-5, 7-4) only days before, the Mustangs hoped to get a bit of work in against Osawatomie (0-17, 0-12) before taking on Wellsville in the regular season finale.

During their encounter with the Trojans earlier this month, the Mustangs crushed Osawatomie 57-17.

Due to the snow and cold, they will wait until 6 p.m. Thursday for round two against Osawatomie. The girls then head on the road Friday to play Wellsville, who currently occupies the second spot in the Pioneer League standings.

The IHS boys also rescheduled for Thursday, but many school districts have not announced plans for rescheduling Tuesday’s games. With snows continuing late into Tuesday afternoon, Allen Community College announced it will postpone Wednesday’s men’s and women’s basketball games against Highland College to Monday at 6 p.m. for the women and 8 p.m. for the men.