TOKYO (AP) — Katie Nageotte won an unexpected gold for the United States in the pole vault at the Tokyo Olympics ahead of world champion Anzhelika Sidorova of Russia today.

Nageotte failed on her first two attempts of the competition at 4.50 meters but improved from there to clinch her first major medal with a winning height of 4.90.

Sidorova took the silver at 4.85. Britain’s Holly Bradshaw won the bronze medal.