EVANS, Ga. — Allen Community College’s dream season has come to an end.

The Red Devil women’s soccer team gave fans one last thrill Saturday, topping the nation’s eighth-ranked team in St. Louis Community College in the final round of pool play in the NJCAA-Division II National Tournament.

After the teams battled to a scoreless standstill through regulation, and a pair of 10-minute overtime periods, the game went into a penalty kick shootout.