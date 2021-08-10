 | Tue, Aug 10, 2021
Soccer’s Messi headed to France

Lionel Messi is traveling to France after agreeing to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi Photo by Wikipedia.org

Lionel Messi is traveling to France after agreeing to join Paris Saint-Germain, a person with knowledge of the negotiations has told The Associated Press, paving the way for one of soccer’s greats to play for a new club after spending his entire career at Barcelona.

The 34-year-old Argentina star has agreed a two-year deal with the option for a further season, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the contract ahead of it being signed and the official announcement.

Messi is set to earn around $41 million net annually, the person said.

