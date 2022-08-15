 | Mon, Aug 15, 2022
Soldier Field conditions draw Union’s ire

Soldier Field's playing field was in such poor shape prior to Saturday's NFL preseason game between Chicago and Kansas City, that the Players Union was vocal in blasting Chicago team officials for the substandard surface. The comments didn't get much of an argument from either the Bears or Chiefs players.

Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) tackles Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Dustin Crum (13) during a preseason game at Soldier Field on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. Photo by (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

CHICAGO (AP) — The president of the NFL Players Association blasted the conditions at Soldier Field on Saturday, and he didn’t exactly get an argument from the Chicago Bears or Kansas City Chiefs after their preseason game.

Union president JC Tretter tweeted the field was not up to NFL standards.

“The NFL said that this field met minimum testing standards,” he wrote. “We clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on. We need new testing metrics looking at the performance and safety of every field. The NFL can and should do better.”

