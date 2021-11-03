 | Wed, Nov 03, 2021
Soler slams Astros as Braves take title

Jorge Soler opened the night for the Atlanta Braves.

The night ended with a 26-year World Series drought ending and Braves fans rejoicing.

November 3, 2021 - 9:34 AM

The Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler hits a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning in Game 6 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) Photo by TNS

HOUSTON — This year’s World Series once seemed destined to be a titanic clash, one that would have been woven with narratives of revenge and vindication in an emotionally-charged rematch.

The Dodgers and Houston Astros, after all, were on the verge of reprising their 2017 Fall Classic meeting, of squaring off for a title for the first time since the Astros cheating scandal became public, of settling a much-anticipated final score.

For years, they’ve been baseball’s premier powerhouses, perennially the two biggest juggernauts in the sport.

