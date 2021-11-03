Soler slams Astros as Braves take title

HOUSTON — This year’s World Series once seemed destined to be a titanic clash, one that would have been woven with narratives of revenge and vindication in an emotionally-charged rematch.

The Dodgers and Houston Astros, after all, were on the verge of reprising their 2017 Fall Classic meeting, of squaring off for a title for the first time since the Astros cheating scandal became public, of settling a much-anticipated final score.

For years, they’ve been baseball’s premier powerhouses, perennially the two biggest juggernauts in the sport.