 | Wed, Oct 27, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Soler’s blast kickstarts Braves’ 6-2 win

Former Royal Jorge Soler got things booming with a home run on his first swing of the game Tuesday to open the 2021 World Series with a home run. The Atlanta Braves defeated Houston, 6-2, but also lost pitcher Charlie Morton to a broken leg in the process.

By

Sports

October 27, 2021 - 9:49 AM

The Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel reacts after being thrown out at second base against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday. Photo by Patrick Smith / Getty Images / TNS

HOUSTON (AP) — A healthy swing by Jorge Soler powered the Atlanta Braves to a smashing start in the World Series.

In the lineup for the first time since a positive COVID-19 test, Soler became the first player to begin a World Series with a home run and the Braves, despite the loss of pitcher Charlie Morton to a broken leg, hushed the Houston Astros 6-2 Tuesday night in Game 1.

Boosted by a strong bullpen effort, Adam Duvall’s two-run homer and a late sacrifice fly from Freddie Freeman, the Braves coasted in their first Series appearance since Chipper Jones and their Big Three aces ascended in 1999.

Related
October 21, 2021
October 20, 2021
August 23, 2021
May 8, 2019
Most Popular