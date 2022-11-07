Sommer leads Cub deep into playoff run

A central piece of the Humboldt football team’s success in reaching the quarterfinal sectional playoff round this Friday has been star quarterback Trey Sommer.

Sommer was named October’s Athlete of the Month. Sommer began the season at running back when he was tapped to fill in at quarterback for an injured Blake Ellis against Osage City on Oct. 7.

Sommer leads the Cubs in rushing, averaging 176.2 rushing yards per game for a monstrous total of 1,762 yards and 29 touchdowns through 10 games. Sommer has also passed for six touchdowns for 393 yards through the air.