Sommer sparks win for Humboldt

MANHATTAN — Humboldt wasn’t going to let the rain get in the way of them earning an opening round Class 3A state tournament victory over Hoisington on Thursday night.

Humboldt’s lone senior, Trey Sommer, rocketed a two-run homer to left field in the first inning in addition to tossing a complete game two-hitter. The Cubs are 23-1 on the season.

Mason Sterling also delivered a two-run single into left field in the bottom of the third for the Cubs to take a 4-1 lead and the eventual win.