 | Thu, May 25, 2023
Sommer sparks win for Humboldt

Senior Trey Sommer ignited the spark for the Humboldt Cubs to beat Hoisington in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament.

Sports

May 25, 2023 - 8:33 PM

Mason Sterling bats against Hoisington Thursday in the Class 3A state playoffs. Sterling had a two-run single for the night. Photo by Quinn Burkitt / Iola Register

MANHATTAN — Humboldt wasn’t going to let the rain get in the way of them earning an opening round Class 3A state tournament victory over Hoisington on Thursday night.

Humboldt’s lone senior, Trey Sommer, rocketed a two-run homer to left field in the first inning in addition to tossing a complete game two-hitter. The Cubs are 23-1 on the season.

Mason Sterling also delivered a two-run single into left field in the bottom of the third for the Cubs to take a 4-1 lead and the eventual win.

