Sooners survive Iowa State challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 11 of his 21 points in the closing minutes, helping No. 25 Oklahoma answer Iowa State’s late run and hold on for in a 79-73 victory Wednesday night in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament.

De’Vion Harmon added 18 points and Elijah Harkless had 12 for No. 7 seed Oklahoma (15-9), which had a 19-point lead cut to 75-71 in the closing seconds before Reaves sealed an important win for its NCAA Tournament hopes at the foul line.

The Sooners, who had lost four straight, will play No. 11 Kansas for a spot in the semifinals tonight.