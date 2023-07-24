 | Mon, Jul 24, 2023
Sophia Smith scores twice, USA defeats Vietnam 3-0

Sophia Smith scored twice for the United States in the opening half and the two-time defending champions kicked off the Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 victory over tournament first-timers Vietnam on Saturday. 

July 24, 2023 - 2:12 PM

Sophia Smith (11) of the USA Women's National Team dribbles the ball against the Wales National Team in the first half of the Send Off Match at PayPal Park on July 9, 2023, in San Jose, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images/TNS)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Fresh-faced newcomer Sophia Smith teamed with captain Lindsey Horan to give the United States a balanced performance as the Americans breezed to another opening victory at the Women’s World Cup.

Smith scored twice and the two-time defending champions beat tournament first-timers Vietnam 3-0 Saturday for the Americans’ 13th straight victory in a World Cup match. Smith, who turns 23 next month and is playing in her first tournament, is the second-youngest U.S. women’s player to score multiple goals in a World Cup game.

Horan, the team’s co-captain with Alex Morgan, added a goal for the favored Americans, who have won four World Cups overall and are vying for an unprecedented three-peat in this year’s tournament.

