CARBONDALE — Iola High’s Mustangs saw both sides of the coin Tuesday.

After struggling on offense, and then on defense, in a 10-0 loss to Santa Fe Trail in the first game of their doubleheader, the Mustang responded with a wallop, behind the pitching of sophomore Korbin Cloud.

Cloud tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out seven in an 11-0 rout.