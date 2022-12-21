Source: Kansas City to sign veteran pitcher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and well-traveled right-hander Jordan Lyles have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

The 32-year-old Lyles has played for seven teams over 12 seasons, going 12-11 with a 4.42 ERA last season in his lone year with Baltimore. His best season came in 2018, when he had a 12-8 record and a 4.15 ERA during stints in Pittsburgh and Milwaukee. He also has pitched for Houston, Texas, Colorado and San Diego.