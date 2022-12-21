 | Thu, Dec 22, 2022
Source: Kansas City to sign veteran pitcher

The Kansas City Royals have reportedly reached an agreement to sign veteran pitcher Jordan Lyles to a two-year contract. Lyles has pitched for seven teams over 12 seasons, most recently with Baltimore.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (28) pitches in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and well-traveled right-hander Jordan Lyles have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

The 32-year-old Lyles has played for seven teams over 12 seasons, going 12-11 with a 4.42 ERA last season in his lone year with Baltimore. His best season came in 2018, when he had a 12-8 record and a 4.15 ERA during stints in Pittsburgh and Milwaukee. He also has pitched for Houston, Texas, Colorado and San Diego.

