South Carolina fires former K-State coach, Martin

South Carolina has fired head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin, The State confirmed through sources close to the team. The school confirmed Martin’s dismissal Monday afternoon.

“After a thorough evaluation of our men’s basketball program, we have decided to make a change,” athletic director Ray Tanner said in a school statement. “We are grateful for the dedication that Coach Martin has made to Gamecock Basketball. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

The news was first reported by national reporters Jon Rothstein, Jeff Borzello and Jeff Goodman.