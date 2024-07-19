Southern Coffey Co., Central Heights join Three Rivers League

A pair of familiar names will once again compete as part of the Three Rivers League in the upcoming school year.

School administrations at Southern Coffey County and Central Heights school districts approved moves back to the TRL family.

Both were long-time members of the league previously.

Southern Coffey County was a TRL school dating back to when it was still Le Roy High School. It remained in the Three Rivers even after Le Roy and Gridley schools consolidated into a single district, becoming Southern Coffey County in 2003.

Not long after, the Titans shifted over to the Lyon County League.

As an aside, adding SCC gives the Three Rivers League a third six-man football program, alongside Chetopa and Altoona-Midway. All three switched to the six-man format last year because of declining enrollment numbers. The league also has a number of both eight-man and 11-man schools.

CENTRAL Heights has a long-time affiliation with the Three Rivers League, almost to the time when the school was borne out of a statewide consolidation effort.

Central Heights played as an independent school in 1965 before joining the nascent Linn League in 1966. That league became known as the East Central League for a few years before changing names to the current Three Rivers League.

Central Heights left for the Pioneer League in 2004, and was even a league rival of Iola High School for a brief spell, before moving to the Flint Hills league in 2016. The Vikings are in Class 1A and play 11-man football.

The additions give the Three Rivers League 14 schools, along with Marmaton Valley, Crest, Yates Center, Uniontown, Northeast, Altoona-Midway, Southeast, Southern Coffey County, Jayhawk-Linn, Oswego, Pleasanton, Richmond-Central Heights, St. Paul and Uniontown.