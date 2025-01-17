Southern Coffey County boys edge MVHS

LE ROY — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s furious comeback came up just short Thursday.

The Wildcat boys trailed 20-10 after three quarters, but erupted for 13 in the fourth quarter alone. Truett Blevins hit a pair of 3-pointers while Lane Lord scored seven.

But it was not enough. Southern Coffey County’s Brantlee Jones scored all five of SCCs points in the fourth quarter to seal a 25-23 victory.

Lord scored 11 to lead Marmaton Valley. Blevins had six, Kooper Welch four and Daniel Allee two.

Jones led SCC with nine. Tyler Rolf scored seven, Jacob Snyder four, Brandon Bussell three and Braxson Stone two.

THE B teams, meanwhile, battled to a 21-21 tie through four quarters.

Case Drake and Kaiden Woods each scored six to lead the Wildcat B-teamers. Allee added three and Raylan Preston had four. Allee and Tyler Borth both scored two.

Jones scored eight for SCC’s B team. Bentlee Ashburn added four, Rolf scored three and Stone and Jesse Cole two each.