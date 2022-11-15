 | Tue, Nov 15, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Southern Coffey County’s Weers signs to Allen

“Allen is getting a great local player with a lot of upside to her game,” said SCC head coach Jeff True. “Best of all, Josie is an amazing young lady with a great work ethic, positive attitude and just a wonderful person.”

By

Sports

November 15, 2022 - 1:44 PM

Southern Coffey county senior volleyball player Josie Weers signs to play at Allen Community College. Photo by Jeff True

LE ROY — Southern Coffey County senior volleyball player Josie Weers has signed to play volleyball at Allen Community College next fall. 

Weers was a four-year starter with the Titans and finished her high school career with a total of 1,275 kills offensively. She was also named a unanimous All-League First Team selection her sophomore, junior and senior years. 

“Josie is a great all-around player,” said Southern Coffey head coach Jeff True. “She passes well, is a strong hitter, has great hands, is capable of setting the ball if need be and she is passionate about volleyball. She also has great energy on the court, strong legs, can block and plays the net well. Josie is a smart player who sees the floor well.”

Related
October 24, 2022
September 28, 2022
December 3, 2021
September 10, 2020
Most Popular