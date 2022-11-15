Southern Coffey County’s Weers signs to Allen

LE ROY — Southern Coffey County senior volleyball player Josie Weers has signed to play volleyball at Allen Community College next fall.

Weers was a four-year starter with the Titans and finished her high school career with a total of 1,275 kills offensively. She was also named a unanimous All-League First Team selection her sophomore, junior and senior years.

“Josie is a great all-around player,” said Southern Coffey head coach Jeff True. “She passes well, is a strong hitter, has great hands, is capable of setting the ball if need be and she is passionate about volleyball. She also has great energy on the court, strong legs, can block and plays the net well. Josie is a smart player who sees the floor well.”