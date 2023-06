LE ROY — The Southern Coffey County High trapshooting team is enjoying a recent streak of success.

Larry Gleue is the team’s head coach. Last year, the team’s varsity squad won the state championship title. This year, SCC’s junior varsity team came in second place at the state meet, while the varsity team came in seventh.

The area’s hunting culture helps foster the team’s success, said Hank Newton, a junior on the team.