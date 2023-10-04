 | Wed, Oct 04, 2023
Spain, Portugal and Morocco to host WC

A unique 2030 World Cup is set to be played in Europe and Africa with the surprising addition of South America. The deal will allow FIFA to open the men’s soccer tournament with a 100th birthday party in Uruguay. 

By

Sports

October 4, 2023 - 3:01 PM

Colombia players celebrate with the fans in the stands after the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group H football match between Germany and Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on July 30, 2023. (David Gray/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

GENEVA (AP) — The 2030 men’s soccer World Cup is set to feature games in six countries on three continents in a unique format that will allow the tournament to celebrate its 100th anniversary in Uruguay.

FIFA reached an agreement Wednesday between soccer’s continental leaders to accept a bid spearheaded by co-hosts Spain, Portugal and Morocco as the only candidate for the hosting rights. The agreement also includes staging games in South American countries Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, which had earlier promoted a rival co-hosting bid.

Those three countries will each host one match to start the tournament, which allows FIFA to stage the opening game in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo, where the Centenario Stadium hosted the inaugural 1930 World Cup final.

