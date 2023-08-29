 | Tue, Aug 29, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Spanish soccer official’s kiss unleashes fury

Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup was soon sullied by the leader of the country’s soccer federation when he planted an unwanted kiss on the lips of a star player during the medal ceremony. 

By

Sports

August 29, 2023 - 3:23 PM

In this file photo, Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales attends a reception to the Spanish women’s national football team at Moncloa Palace after they won the Australia and New Zealand FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, on Aug. 22, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images/TNS)

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Aug. 20 victory at the Women’s World Cup was a momentous occasion for the soccer-crazed country, but the joy on and off the field was soon sullied by the leader of the country’s soccer federation when he planted an unwanted kiss on the lips of a star player during the medal ceremony.

By defiantly refusing to step down as fury over the incident mounted, Luis Rubiales only exacerbated the controversy, prompting the world champions to say they will not play again until he’s gone and prosecutors to launch an investigation.

The incident is fueling nationwide soul-searching about sexism in sports, and in society at large.

Related
August 25, 2023
August 24, 2023
August 17, 2021
June 14, 2019
Most Popular