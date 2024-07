PITTSBURG — Four Allen County Special Olympians were at Holiday Lanes in Pittsburg Tuesday for a Southeast Regional Bowling Competition.

Casey Riebel took first in his division with scores of 101 and 105.

Bridgette Eckroat also took first with scores fo 82 and 99.

Ian Webber took second in his group with score of 67 and 49 in a partial game because of time limitations.

Ty Johnson took third with scores of 65 and 48, another game cut short because of time.