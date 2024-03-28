 | Thu, Mar 28, 2024
Special Olympians show off cornhole skills

A group of Allen County Special Olympians was in Girard for a cornhole tournament Wednesday, where each took either first or second in his division.

March 28, 2024 - 1:00 PM

Allen County Special Olympian Casey Riebel, left, is interviewed by KSN-TV at Wednesday’s cornhole tournament in Girard. Courtesy photo

GIRARD — Allen County Special Olympians were in Girard Wednesday for a cornhole tournament.

Casey Riebel and his father, Kenny, took second in his division. Ian Webber and coach Lawrence Riebel placed first in his group. Ty Johnson and volunteer Lyle Kern took first in his group as well.

Casey Riebel’s day included an interview on KSN-TV News, a recording of which is on the Allen County Special Olympics Facebook page.

The Olympians have been gathering weekly since Feb. 19 at LaHarpe City Hall to practice their cornhole skills.

