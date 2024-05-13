Leaps and bounds: Special Olympians wrap up school year at Erie

ERIE — The USD 257 Unified Sports Special Olympics and Allen County Special Olympics teams traveled to Erie for the final track meet of the 2023-24 school year.

The locals performed brilliantly on a picturesque day for competition.

Those taking part:

Iola High School

Xavior Burrow, first in 50-meter race, third in softball throw, third in turbo javelin

Vernon Klinzman, first in tennis ball throw, first in 25-meter race

Keegon Garner, third in shot put, second in turbo javelin, second in 100-meter race walk

Weston Helman, third in 100-meter race, fourth in running long jump, first in turbo javelin

Guillis “Golden Boy” Pina, first in 10-meter race, first in turbo javelin

The unified 4×100-meter relay team of Tess Brutchin, Weston Helman, Steph Fees and Guilis Pina brough home gold as well.

Iola USD 257 Unified Special Olympics Team members and their helpers,above, attend a track meet in Erie Wednesday. They are, front row from left, Steph Fees, Kobear Smith, Izzy Detar, Gabe Jones and Sam Hughes; second row, Vernon Klinzman, Keegon Garner, Tessa Brutchin, Nick Stogsdill, Marlee Westhoff, Guilis Pina, Jacob Catron and Aiden Fraker. Courtesy photo Keegon Garner throws the shot put at a Special Olympics track meet in Erie Wednesday. Photo by Ann Bates / IHS Kobear Smith runs in a race at a Special Olympics track meet in Erie Wednesday. Photo by Ann Bates / IHS 3 photos

Iola Middle School:

Eryx Means: first in tennis ball throw, third in 50-meter race, third in standing long jump.

Kobear Smith, third in softball throw, fourth in standing long jump

Nick Stogsdill, second in softball throw, third in running long jump

Aiden Fraker, first in softball throw, second in running long jump

Jacob Catron, fourth in softball throw, fourth in standing long jump

The middle school 4×100 relay team, made up of Kobear Smith, Nick Stogsdill, Aiden Fraker and Jacob Catron came home with a gold medal.

Iola Elementary School

Gabe Jones, second in turbo javelin, third in running long jump

Sam Hughes, third in softball throw, first in running long jump

Izzy DeTar, second in softball throw, third in running long jump

Dustin Smith, first in standing long jump, first in tennis ball throw

Titan Crawford, first in 25-meter race, fourth in running long jump

Phoenix Means, second in tennis ball throw, first in 25-meter race, second in standing long jump.

The elementary 4×100 relay team made up of Gabe Jones, Sam Hughes, Izzy DeTar and Dustin Smith took second.

Allen County Special Olympian Ian Webber, center, is accompanied to a track meet in Erie Wednesday with his family members, from left, sister Emily, parents Heather and Richard and grandparents Leona and Ed Beezley. Courtesy photo Allen County Special Olympian Ty Johnson was accompanied by his grandparents Ellie and Don Walburn, from let, and his parents Laura and Jeff Johnson to a track meet in Erie Wednesday. Courtesy photo Casey Riebel was accompanied by his father Kenny at a track meet in Erie Wednesday. Courtesy photo 3 photos

THE ALLEN COUNTY Special Olympians competing were:

Ty Johnson, first in 400-meter walk, second in 50-meter run, third in 100-meter run.

Casey Riebel, first in 400-meter walk, first in softball throw, third in 50-meter run

Ian Webber, second in 400-meter walk, second in turbo javelin, third in 50-meter run.