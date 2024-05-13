Leaps and bounds: Special Olympians wrap up school year at Erie

ERIE — The USD 257 Unified Sports Special Olympics and Allen County Special Olympics teams traveled to Erie for the final track meet of the 2023-24 school year.
The locals performed brilliantly on a picturesque day for competition.
Those taking part:
Iola High School
Xavior Burrow, first in 50-meter race, third in softball throw, third in turbo javelin
Vernon Klinzman, first in tennis ball throw, first in 25-meter race
Keegon Garner, third in shot put, second in turbo javelin, second in 100-meter race walk
Weston Helman, third in 100-meter race, fourth in running long jump, first in turbo javelin
Guillis “Golden Boy” Pina, first in 10-meter race, first in turbo javelin
The unified 4×100-meter relay team of Tess Brutchin, Weston Helman, Steph Fees and Guilis Pina brough home gold as well.
Iola Middle School:
Eryx Means: first in tennis ball throw, third in 50-meter race, third in standing long jump.
Kobear Smith, third in softball throw, fourth in standing long jump
Nick Stogsdill, second in softball throw, third in running long jump
Aiden Fraker, first in softball throw, second in running long jump
Jacob Catron, fourth in softball throw, fourth in standing long jump
The middle school 4×100 relay team, made up of Kobear Smith, Nick Stogsdill, Aiden Fraker and Jacob Catron came home with a gold medal.
Iola Elementary School
Gabe Jones, second in turbo javelin, third in running long jump
Sam Hughes, third in softball throw, first in running long jump
Izzy DeTar, second in softball throw, third in running long jump
Dustin Smith, first in standing long jump, first in tennis ball throw
Titan Crawford, first in 25-meter race, fourth in running long jump
Phoenix Means, second in tennis ball throw, first in 25-meter race, second in standing long jump.
The elementary 4×100 relay team made up of Gabe Jones, Sam Hughes, Izzy DeTar and Dustin Smith took second.
THE ALLEN COUNTY Special Olympians competing were:
Ty Johnson, first in 400-meter walk, second in 50-meter run, third in 100-meter run.
Casey Riebel, first in 400-meter walk, first in softball throw, third in 50-meter run
Ian Webber, second in 400-meter walk, second in turbo javelin, third in 50-meter run.