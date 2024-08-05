Speedway wins evenly distributed

HUMBOLDT — The Wilson Automotive Mini Stock\Tuner class was in the spotlight Saturday night at the Humboldt Speedway with The Freedom 50 and 500 up for grabs.

Several new drivers were in the competition. The field was split into two heats, with Brad Mick of Plattsburg, Mo., and Devin Schmidt of Nortonville emerging as leaders.

A coin toss determined Mick would take the back row challenge. Though Dillon Box grabbed the lead from the start, all eyes were on Mick as he quietly worked his way into the top five.

Just after the 25-lap mark, however, Mick was forced to retire due to mechanical issues and Box cruised to victory, his second win in two weeks and third of the season. Following Box were Clint Haigler, Trent Wilson, Larry Trestor and Brett Barber.

Wilson Automotive and Fabrication sponsored the race.

Don McIntosh and Jackson McIntosh picked up the heat race wins in the Ray’s Metal Depot USRA B-Mods.

From the start, you could tell Jackson McGowen was on a mission, wasting no time working his familiar 89 to the front. Point leader Tyler Kidwell and Bryce Weldon waged a battle for second and third with Weldon grabbing the spot towards the end with Kidwell at third. Patrick Lewis and Don McIntosh completed the top five. McGowen made his first trip to Pete’s Victory Lane this year and was joined by family and friends as he thanked his sponsors.

The Home Savings Bank Factory stocks heat race wins went to Dylan Allen and Rusty Eitherton. Allen grabbed the early lead with Eitherton in tow, but the drama was farther back in the field when Dallas Joyce experienced mechanical difficulties and headed to the infield. As the laps wound down Joyce was able to refire and join the field sealing the track championship. Dylan Allen ran a smooth race, picking up his third feature of the year followed by Eitherton, Brayden Bowman, Craig Gibson and Ashley Mueller.

The Extrusions Inc. Midwest Modifieds brought out another solid field with three heat races won by Dylan Daniels, Jimmy Davis and Clint Drake. Davis worked his familiar 01 to the front with a group of cars battling it out behind him.

Blake Sutton moved up four spots to 2nd place behind Davis. Davis grabbed the win followed by Sutton, Brett Holman, Clint Drake and Dylan Daniels.

This will tighten the points lead between Daniels and Trevor Holman with next week being the last race of the year. The wrap-up includes a visit from the REV Series Super Late Models along with our weekly classes.