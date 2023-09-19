 | Tue, Sep 19, 2023
Spire is a key player in NASCAR’s charter game

Spire has driven the price of a charter at NASCAR's top level reportedly to $40 million. It was Spire in 2019 that needed a loan to buy its first charter for $6 million. Now the charter business is booming and Spire was a key player in a deal over the weekend involving Trackhouse Racing. 

September 19, 2023 - 2:18 PM

Kyle Larson, driver of the (5) HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, Corey LaJoie, driver of the (7) Raze Energy Chevrolet, Daniel Suarez, driver of the (99) CommScope Chevrolet, and William Byron, driver of the (24) Valvoline Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/TNS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nobody wanted a charter back in 2018, when Barney Visser wanted to sell the most valuable current franchise in NASCAR.

Visser had won the 2017 Cup Series title with Furniture Row Racing and Martin Truex Jr. A heart attack followed by bypass surgery kept Visser from the final two races of the year, when Furniture Row became the first single-car team since 1992 to win a championship. He was still too sick to travel in December that year to pick up the hardware.

So he decided to get out of the game.

