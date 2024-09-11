 | Wed, Sep 11, 2024
Split IHS tennis squad hits the courts.

Iola High's varsity and JV squads hit the courts in separate locations Monday, with the varsity going to Chanute and the JV competing in Fort Scott.

Sports

September 11, 2024 - 2:17 PM

iola High's Madelyn Ashworth plays in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Split Iola High tennis squads kept busy Monday.

While the Mustang varsity was in Pittsburg for a makeup tournament originally scheduled for late August, the junior varsity team was at Fort Scott.

On the varsity side, Iola’s No. 1 doubles team of  Kyndal Bycroft and Harper Desmarteau went 2-2 on the day, cruising past Averee Hicks and Willow Vaughn of Chanute, 8-4, and Rose Imhoff and Abby White in an 8-7 tiebreak thriller. The tiebreaker also was evenly matched before the Iola duo eked out a 7-5 win to clinch game point. Miller dropped her other two matches.

Bethany Miller, in No. 1 singles play, defeated Neodesha’s Madison McLanahan. Miller led 3-0 before McLanahan defaulted the match. Miller narrowly missed out on a second victory, taking Chanute’s Sarah Uhner to the brink in the tightest match of the day, falling 8-7, with the tiebreaker going Uhner’s way, 9-7.

Melanie Palmer, in No. 2 singles action, nabbed an 8-0 shutout win over Savannah Kelly of Neodesha, while going 1-3 on the day.

The Mustangs’ Marlee Westhoff and Madelyn Ashworth went 0-4.

THE JV squad saw Abigail Jerome go 1-2 in the afternoon, including a 6-4 win of Rutu Chaundhari of Pittsburg. Jerome fell in a 6-5 nail-biter to Charlee Berriger of Chanute.

Maya Shaughnessy went 0-3, as did the IHS doubles team of Evie Schooler and Don Loving.

Full results follow.

Iola High’s Marlee Westhoff hits a drop shot in a match earlier this season.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Chanute Invitational

Bethany Miller — No. 1 Singles

Lucy Pearson, Labette County, def. Miller, 8-5

Sarah Uhner, Chanute, def. Miller, 8-7 (9-7)

Ella Guernsey, Chanute, def. Miller, 8-0

Miller def. Madison McLanahan, Neodesha, 3-0 (default)

