Split IHS tennis squad hits the courts.

Split Iola High tennis squads kept busy Monday.

While the Mustang varsity was in Pittsburg for a makeup tournament originally scheduled for late August, the junior varsity team was at Fort Scott.

On the varsity side, Iola’s No. 1 doubles team of Kyndal Bycroft and Harper Desmarteau went 2-2 on the day, cruising past Averee Hicks and Willow Vaughn of Chanute, 8-4, and Rose Imhoff and Abby White in an 8-7 tiebreak thriller. The tiebreaker also was evenly matched before the Iola duo eked out a 7-5 win to clinch game point. Miller dropped her other two matches.

Bethany Miller, in No. 1 singles play, defeated Neodesha’s Madison McLanahan. Miller led 3-0 before McLanahan defaulted the match. Miller narrowly missed out on a second victory, taking Chanute’s Sarah Uhner to the brink in the tightest match of the day, falling 8-7, with the tiebreaker going Uhner’s way, 9-7.

Melanie Palmer, in No. 2 singles action, nabbed an 8-0 shutout win over Savannah Kelly of Neodesha, while going 1-3 on the day.

The Mustangs’ Marlee Westhoff and Madelyn Ashworth went 0-4.

THE JV squad saw Abigail Jerome go 1-2 in the afternoon, including a 6-4 win of Rutu Chaundhari of Pittsburg. Jerome fell in a 6-5 nail-biter to Charlee Berriger of Chanute.

Maya Shaughnessy went 0-3, as did the IHS doubles team of Evie Schooler and Don Loving.

Full results follow. Iola High’s Marlee Westhoff hits a drop shot in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Chanute Invitational

Bethany Miller — No. 1 Singles

Lucy Pearson, Labette County, def. Miller, 8-5

Sarah Uhner, Chanute, def. Miller, 8-7 (9-7)

Ella Guernsey, Chanute, def. Miller, 8-0

Miller def. Madison McLanahan, Neodesha, 3-0 (default)