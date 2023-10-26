 | Fri, Oct 27, 2023
Sporting KC advances in MLS playoffs

Sporting KC (13-14-8) won 4-2 on penalty kicks over the San Jose Earthquakes in the playoffs at home Wednesday. Next up is a best-of-three series with rival St. Louis beginning on Sunday.

Sporting Kansas City defenders Dany Rosero, left, and Andreu Fontàs celebrate after beating the San Jose Earthquakes in an MLS soccer wild-card playoff match Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. Sporting Kansas City won in a penalty shootout to advance to the playoffs. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói converted the winning penalty kickand Sporting Kansas City advanced in the MLS playoffs after a scoreless draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

Sporting KC (13-14-8) won 4-2 on penalty kicks. Next up is a best-of-three series with rival St. Louis beginning on Sunday.

San Jose (10-11-14) did not advance for the sixth time in seven playoff appearances since winning the MLS Cup in 2003, including eliminations by Kansas City in 2004 and ’20.

