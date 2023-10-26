Sporting KC advances in MLS playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói converted the winning penalty kickand Sporting Kansas City advanced in the MLS playoffs after a scoreless draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

Sporting KC (13-14-8) won 4-2 on penalty kicks. Next up is a best-of-three series with rival St. Louis beginning on Sunday.

San Jose (10-11-14) did not advance for the sixth time in seven playoff appearances since winning the MLS Cup in 2003, including eliminations by Kansas City in 2004 and ’20.