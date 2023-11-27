 | Mon, Nov 27, 2023
Sporting KC ousted by Dynamo

Sporting Kansas City's run through the MLS playoffs came to a halt Sunday. A first-half goal from Houston's Franco Escobar was all the Dynamo needed to oust Sporting KC from the playoffs, 1-0, in the Western Conference Semifinals.

November 27, 2023 - 2:14 PM

Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes talks to Erik Thommy (26) of Sporting Kansas City during their game against the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on Sept. 9, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images/TNS

HOUSTON (AP) — Defender Franco Escobar scored a first-half goal, Steve Clark posted a clean sheet and the Houston Dynamo beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Sunday night to advance to the Western Conference Final.

No. 4 seed Houston (15-11-9), in its first season with Ben Olsen at the helm, advances to play the winner of Sunday’s other semifinal match between the No. 2 seed Seattle Sounders and defending champion and third-seeded Los Angeles FC next Saturday. No matter who the Dynamo play next it will be on the road.

Escobar used an assist from Héctor Herrera to send a header into the top left corner of the net in the 39th minute and the Dynamo took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Escobar notched his fourth career postseason goal and his first in his first season with Houston. He spent last season with LAFC and scored three goals for Atlanta United in the 2018-19 playoffs.

