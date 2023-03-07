 | Tue, Mar 07, 2023
Sporting KC, Rapids draw

March 7, 2023 - 2:05 PM

A detailed view of a MLS soccer ball at Audi Field on March 7, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images/TNS

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — William Yarbrough finished with a career-high 11 saves to help the Colorado Rapids earn a scoreless draw with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Colorado (0-1-1) is unbeaten (5-0-5) in its last 10 home matches against Sporting KC (0-1-1). Sporting KC has not won in Colorado since 2014 and has won just four times in 40 matches there. Colorado was coming off a 4-0 road loss to the Seattle Sounders — its worst loss in a season opener. The Rapids avoiding losing their first two matches for just the second time in the post-shootout era (2013).

John Pulskamp had four saves for Sporting KC. Diego Rubio had has club-record-tying streak of a goal in six straight matches end. His streak of nine straight matches of contributing to a goal also ended.

