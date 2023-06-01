Sporting KC takes down Dallas, 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói and Gadi Kinda both had a goal and an assist to power Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas after a lengthy weather delay to begin the match on Wednesday night.

Sallói picked up his fourth assist of the season on a goal by Kinda — his second — in the 41st minute as Sporting KC (4-8-4) took a lead into halftime.

Sallói scored his fourth goal — with an assist from Kinda — to provide some cushion in the 60th minute. Sallói has scored 11 goals in 18 matches against Dallas in all competitions, more than double his total against any other opponent.