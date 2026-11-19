Sports journalists exaggerate Chiefs’ demise
Bombastic headlines are all well and good, but rarely do they hold up overtime.
Whenever I look at the credibility of a sports commentor, or any news commentor in general, I often look back to what they said a year ago, five years ago, and so on.
If they’re always wrong, in the long run, then why would they be right this time? Maybe it’s always been this way, but the line between reporting and opinion blurs more each year. As a reporter, I’m pretty media literate, yet even the most seasoned reader can struggle to separate facts and opinions.
This time last year, the internet was ablaze with sports journalists decrying the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ dynasty. Their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl was so humiliating, they said, the Chiefs would never recover. It was the Chiefs’ first losing season of the Patrick Mahomes era. Every YouTube channel I follow jumped on the “Chiefs are done” bandwagon. But just one year later, the Chiefs have the second-best record in the AFC at 7-2.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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