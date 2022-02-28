 | Mon, Feb 28, 2022
Sports leagues condemn Russian aggression

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left ripples across the sports world as several sports bodies across Europe have either declined to participate on Russian soil, or banned Russia from participating in their respective leagues.

Sports

February 28, 2022 - 9:03 AM

France's players celebrate as they hold their World Cup trophy during the trophy ceremony at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. Photo by (Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

GENEVA (AP) — Sports bodies across Europe moved Monday to further isolate and condemn Russia following its invasion of Ukraine by refusing to host or play against teams from the country.

Finland wants the Russian hockey team to be banned from the men’s world championships it will host in May, the Swiss soccer federation said its women’s team will not play Russia in July at the European Championship, and German soccer club Schalke said it had decided to end its longstanding partnership with Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.

However, the wave of opposition to Russian teams and athletes has not yet extended to a ban. Nor has the International Olympic Committee suspended Russia or Belarus, which has allowed its land to be used for troops and launching military strikes against Ukraine.

