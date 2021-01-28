Menu Search Log in

Sprague inks with St. Mary volleyball

Iola High’s Becca Sprague, a two-time all-conference performer on the volleyball court, will take her talents to Leavenworth to play for the University of St. Mary.

By

Sports

January 28, 2021 - 10:04 AM

Iola High School senior Becca Sprague, flanked by her parents and coaches, signs a letter of intent this week to play volleyball collegiately at the University of St. Mary. With Becca are, seated from left, her parents Joel and Stacy Sprague, and Amy Beall, St. Mary volleyball coach; and standing, Amanda Holman, IHS volleyball coach. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

Sprague signed her letter of intent to play for the Spires in a room filled with friends and family.

On hand for the occasion were her parents, Joel and Stacy, and Amy Beall, St. Mary head volleyball coach.

