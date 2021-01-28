Sprague inks with St. Mary volleyball

Iola High’s Becca Sprague, a two-time all-conference performer on the volleyball court, will take her talents to Leavenworth to play for the University of St. Mary.
Sprague signed her letter of intent to play for the Spires in a room filled with friends and family.
On hand for the occasion were her parents, Joel and Stacy, and Amy Beall, St. Mary head volleyball coach.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.