Spring sports regional locations set

Area high schools know where their postseason activities will take place.
The state announced this week regional sites for baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field activities.
The lists for Iola, Humboldt, Marmaton Valley, Crest, Yates Center and Southern Coffey County follow.
Class 3A Baseball
Iola and Humboldt
Regionals — Garnett, May 9-14
State — Manhattan, May 23-24
Class 3A Softball
Iola and Humboldt
Regionals — Wichita Trinity, May 13-15
State — Topeka, May 23-24
Class 2-1A Baseball
Crest
Regional — Richmond, May 8-13
Marmaton Valley, Yates Center
Regionals — Pittsburg, May 10-15
State — Great Bend, May 23-24
Class 2-1A Softball
Crest
Regionals — Erie, May 13-15
Yates Center
Regionals — Lyndon, May 13-15
State — Pratt, May 23-24
Class 4A Tennis
Iola
Regionals — Chanute, May 2
State — Topeka, May 10-11
Class 3A Golf
Iola
Regionals — Osawatomie, May 13
Humboldt
Regionals — Frontenac, May 13
State — Emporia, May 20-21
Class 3A Track and Field
Iola and Humboldt
Regionals — Fredonia, May 17
State — Wichita, May 24-25
Class 1A Track and Field
Marmaton Valley, Crest, Yates Center, Southern Coffey County
Regionals — Iola (Waverly host), May 17
State — Wichita, May 24-25