 | Thu, Apr 04, 2024
Spring sports regional locations set

High school athletes in Iola, Humboldt, Marmaton Valley, Crest, Yates Center and Southern Coffey County were among those in the state learning where their respective regional competitions will take place in May.

Sports

April 4, 2024 - 1:39 PM

Area high schools know where their postseason activities will take place.

The state announced this week regional sites for baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field activities.

The lists for Iola, Humboldt, Marmaton Valley, Crest, Yates Center and Southern Coffey County follow.

Class 3A Baseball

Iola and Humboldt 

Regionals — Garnett, May 9-14

State — Manhattan, May 23-24

Class 3A Softball

Iola and Humboldt

Regionals — Wichita Trinity, May 13-15

State — Topeka, May 23-24

Class 2-1A Baseball

Crest

Regional — Richmond, May 8-13

Marmaton Valley, Yates Center

Regionals — Pittsburg, May 10-15

State — Great Bend, May 23-24

Class 2-1A Softball

Crest

Regionals —  Erie, May 13-15

Yates Center

Regionals — Lyndon, May 13-15

State — Pratt, May 23-24

Class 4A Tennis

Iola

Regionals — Chanute, May 2

State — Topeka, May 10-11

Class 3A Golf

Iola

Regionals — Osawatomie, May 13

Humboldt

Regionals — Frontenac, May 13

State — Emporia, May 20-21

Class 3A Track and Field

Iola and Humboldt

Regionals — Fredonia, May 17

State — Wichita, May 24-25

Class 1A Track and Field

Marmaton Valley, Crest, Yates Center, Southern Coffey County

Regionals — Iola (Waverly host), May 17

State — Wichita, May 24-25

