Springer a speedy Seahorse 

Iola’s Moira Springer has all the attributes of being a top Seahorse.

At last weekend’s SEK League Championship, the 10-year-old earned six medals, including first place in the 25-yard breaststroke, third in the 100-yard individual medley and fourth in the 25-yard butterfly.

“There were more people and it felt more competitive,” said Springer. “Getting the medals at the league meet was awesome because I knew I did well. I was trying to get as many personal-best times as I could.”