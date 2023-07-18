 | Tue, Jul 18, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Springer a speedy Seahorse 

Iola Seahorse Moira Springer has grown into quite the swimmer this summer. She took home six medals at the annual SEK League meet and earned a number of first place finishes throughout the season. She was chosen as Allen County area's June athlete of the month.

By

Sports

July 18, 2023 - 3:12 PM

Iola’s Moira Springer competes in the breaststroke during the SEK League Championship at Riverside Park Sunday, July 16. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

Iola’s Moira Springer has all the attributes of being a top Seahorse. 

At last weekend’s SEK League Championship, the 10-year-old earned six medals, including first place in the 25-yard breaststroke, third in the 100-yard individual medley and fourth in the 25-yard butterfly.

“There were more people and it felt more competitive,” said Springer. “Getting the medals at the league meet was awesome because I knew I did well. I was trying to get as many personal-best times as I could.”

Related
July 17, 2023
July 19, 2022
July 20, 2021
July 12, 2021
Most Popular