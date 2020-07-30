Stangs ready to play ball

For those wondering if football would be played at Riverside Park this fall — the answer is yes.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) executive board voted Tuesday, 5-4, to leave the fall sports schedule in place.

Of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., 27 made no changes to their fall sports seasons while 24 had modified them and six had moved fall football to the spring, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.