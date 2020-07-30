Menu Search Log in

Stangs ready to play ball

Iola High School's football players are ready to hit the gridiron this fall. The fate of the fall season had been in doubt because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic before state officials announced the season will take place as scheduled.

July 30, 2020 - 10:03 AM

Iola High School quarterback Bradyn Cole rolls out of the pocket against Parsons in week 1 of the 2019 season. Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

For those wondering if football would be played at Riverside Park this fall — the answer is yes. 

The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) executive board voted Tuesday, 5-4, to leave the fall sports schedule in place. 

Of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., 27 made no changes to their fall sports seasons while 24 had modified them and six had moved fall football to the spring, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

