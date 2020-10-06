Menu Search Log in

Stanton blast propels Yankees in won over Rays

The New York Yankees opened their AL Division Series with a 9-3 romp over Tampa Bay Monday. Giancarlo Stanton's ninth-inning grand slam helped break open a 4-3 lead.

By

Sports

October 6, 2020 - 9:30 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton and the Bronx Bombers made themselves right at home in Petco Park on a warm October evening in Southern California.

Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth inning for New York’s fourth home run of the game, and the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3 on Monday in the opener of their AL Division Series at Petco Park.

Stanton homered to straightaway center field on a 2-2 pitch from John Curtiss. The slugger took several steps with his bat still in his hands as he watched the ball sail through the pleasant San Diego evening air before beginning his trot.

