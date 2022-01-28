 | Fri, Jan 28, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Star-studded Rams host surging 49ers

With a win this weekend in the NFC Championship game, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald could finally get the one thing he covets in the NFL, a Super Bowl ring.

By

Sports

January 28, 2022 - 2:24 PM

Tampa, Florida, Sunday, January 23, 2022 - Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) rallies teammates before taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Raymond James Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) Photo by TNS

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald has been around long enough to know he might not get this chance again. The same goes for everybody in the Los Angeles Rams’ constellation of stars around him.

Late in his eighth NFL season as the best defensive lineman of his generation, Donald’s career is rich with individual honors, but lacking ultimate team success. The Rams (14-5) made several bold moves this season to build a team around Donald more capable of winning it all, and now they’re one step away from playing in a Super Bowl in their home stadium when they host the San Francisco 49ers (12-7) in the NFC championship game on Sunday.

“I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot in a short amount of time in this league,” said Donald, the seven-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year. “The only thing I’m lacking now is being a world champion. To get to that point, we’ve got to win this week.”

Related
January 18, 2022
January 13, 2022
February 2, 2021
February 6, 2019
Most Popular