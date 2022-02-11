 | Sat, Feb 12, 2022
Stars abound in Super Bowl ads

Stars will be all over the place at the Super Bowl and in the commercials between plays. BMW, Amazon, Uber Eats and more have big plans for Sunday.

Who is your favorite celebrity? Chances are, they’re in a Super Bowl ad this year. While Super Bowl ads usually feature a bevy of big names, this year, advertisers have gone even further.

“The vast majority of ads are including big starpower, from athletes to actors to chefs,” said Kimberly Whitler, marketing professor at the University of Virginia.

So this year you can see “Euphoria” star Zendaya in an ad for Squarespace, Idris Elba of “Luther” in an ad for Booking.com, and even Gwyneth Paltrow eating her own candle in an ad for Uber Eats.

