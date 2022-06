Iola’s 13U Mustangs baseball team brought home another championship from the Stars & Strikes Tournament in Lenexa Sunday.

The Mustangs went undefeated in the process. Team members are, front row from left, Ty Shaughnessy, Reed Clift, Austin Crooks, Brock Michael and Ean DeLaTorre; second row, coach Patrick Clift, Keegan Hill, Jakolby Hill, Kale Barnett, coach BJ Peters, Truman Grzybowski, Brody Peters, and coach Shayne Shaughnessy. COURTESY PHOTO